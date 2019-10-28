Lilly Singh Talks About Nerve-wrecking Experience of Coming Out as Bisexual, Says 'I Didn’t Ask Anyone’s Opinion'
Lilly Singh came out last year as bisexual with an inspiring Twitter post. In a recent interview, the YouTube star recalled her experience at the time.
Lilly Singh came out last year as bisexual with an inspiring Twitter post. In a recent interview, the YouTube star recalled her experience at the time.
Lilly Singh is not only a YouTube sensation, but she is also the only woman, that too of colour, to have her very own talk show in US prime time television. The host of A Little Late with Lilly Singh also came out as bisexual last year with an inspiring post on Twitter. The digital star recently opened up in an interview about how coming out was extremely "nerve-wracking" for her, especially since she grew up in a deeply rooted traditional Indian family.
“I thought it was important to finally speak about it. Growing up in Indian culture, there are a lot of things we don’t talk about like sexuality, mental health, harassment and abuse. I don’t want to contribute to the culture of silence because these things affect so many of us. But we never create a dialogue. Of course, it was a nerve-wracking situation, but ultimately, I love myself and I am proud of who I am, and that’s why I did it. I encourage other people to be unapologetic about themselves as well,” Lilly told Hindustan Times.
✅ Female
✅ Coloured
✅ Bisexual
Throughout my life these have proven to be obstacles from time to time. But now I’m fully embracing them as my superpowers.
No matter how many “boxes” you check, I encourage you to do the same x
❤️
— Lilly Singh (@Lilly) February 25, 2019
She also revealed that she did not ask her parents' opinion before coming out. “When I decided to tweet, it wasn’t anyone else’s decision but mine. They (parents) have been very supportive of what I have done so far. They have always been used to a daughter who is very strong-minded and were very clear about what I want to do and who I want to be. Ultimately, they respect my decision. Honestly, I didn’t ask anyone’s opinion and didn’t involve anyone else,” she shared.
Lilly Singh is one of the biggest stars of YouTube with 14.9 million subscribers. Apart from this, she has also been a part of Hollywood films like Dr. Cabbie, Fahrenheit 451, Bad Moms, Ice Age: Collison Course and many more.
