Maharashtra Assembly Elections
0/288 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)
|Alliance
|BJP+
|YSRCP+
|TDP+
|INC+
|OTH
|Wins + Leads
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|+/- 2014
|+0
|-0
|-0
|+0
Haryana Assembly Elections
0/90 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)
|Alliance
|BJP+
|INC+
|BJD+
|OTH
|Wins + Leads
|0
|0
|0
|0
|+/- 2014
|+0
|-0
|-0
|+0
Lilly Singh Wants Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh on Her Late Night Show
Lilly Singh says she would like to host stars like Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra and Shah Rukh Khan on "A Little Late with Lilly Singh".
Image: Instagram
YouTube sensation Lilly Singh wants a 'Bollywood' touch to her late night show, and says she would like to host stars like Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra and Shah Rukh Khan on "A Little Late with Lilly Singh".
"I would like Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, to name a few to come on my show. Shah Rukh would be great as well," Lilly told IANS when asked for her Bollywood wishlist.
"Anyone actually. I mean I grew up with Bollywood and I am a huge fan of Bollywood so anyone from Bollywood is welcome on my show," she added.
With the show, the Indian-Canadian star became the first woman to host a late night TV show in the US. The show airs in India exclusively on Star World.
Lilly says she "just wants to keep telling stories that I think the world needs to hear and are important".
"And I want to have fun. If you are not having fun, then what's the point? So I want to keep having fun, keep learning and growing," she said.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Aarey Forest Row : What is the Development vs Environment Debate? | Crux+
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla's Former Co-star Sheetal Khandal Accuses Him of Touching Her Inappropriately
- Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' Concert Romance Wins the Internet Again; Watch Video
- Aamir Khan's Daughter Ira Shares Sneak Peek from Her Directorial Debut; Watch Video
- Do Not Throw Away Your PC Just Yet: Understanding Google's Quantum Supremacy Claims
- Ziva Helps Dad Dhoni Wash 'Big Vehicle' as Adorable Video Goes Viral