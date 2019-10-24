Lilly Singh Wants Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh on Her Late Night Show

YouTube sensation Lilly Singh wants a 'Bollywood' touch to her late night show, and says she would like to host stars like Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra and Shah Rukh Khan on "A Little Late with Lilly Singh".

"I would like Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, to name a few to come on my show. Shah Rukh would be great as well," Lilly told IANS when asked for her Bollywood wishlist.

"Anyone actually. I mean I grew up with Bollywood and I am a huge fan of Bollywood so anyone from Bollywood is welcome on my show," she added.

With the show, the Indian-Canadian star became the first woman to host a late night TV show in the US. The show airs in India exclusively on Star World.

Lilly says she "just wants to keep telling stories that I think the world needs to hear and are important".

"And I want to have fun. If you are not having fun, then what's the point? So I want to keep having fun, keep learning and growing," she said.

