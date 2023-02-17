Obesity is a condition which involves excessive body fat and extra weight. Obesity often leads to several health issues and it’s one of the major reasons behind heart ailments. Several studies have also established links between obesity and reproductive health, including fertility.

Infertility may severely impact married life and could be emotionally stressful for couples planning for a baby. There are many myths about the links between infertility and obesity. While it is often seen as a gender-specific issue, especially linked to the reproductive health of women, in reality, both obese men and women could be equally affected.

Have a look at some of the myths and facts related to obesity and reproductive health:

Myth: Infertility is a women-only issue

Fact: Infertility affects both men and women

It’s a misconception that infertility only affects women. However, both men and women could be equally affected by infertility. Both genders have their own set of causes and symptoms of infertility. According to Healthline, for instance, pain in the testicles in men or change in the menstruation cycle or any other irregularity around the period in women could be an indication of an underlying condition linked to reproductive health.

Myth: Obesity doesn’t impact health

Fact: There are many health conditions linked to obesity

Obesity can increase the risk of cardiovascular disease, diabetes, high blood pressure, sleep apnea, osteoarthritis, and several other mental as well as physical conditions. According to the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), even a modest weight loss of 5 to 10 per cent of your total body weight can produce health benefits like improvements in blood cholesterol, blood pressure, and blood sugars.

Myth: Your health doesn’t have an impact on your fertility

Fact: The fertility of both men and women is linked with their health

According to experts, a healthy lifestyle helps to address infertility issues in both men and women. It’s important to follow a healthy lifestyle and address any underlying health condition before planning a baby. Lifestyle-related diseases could also have a negative impact on reproductive health in both men and women. Obesity is also directly linked to lifestyle and eating habits.

Myth: You just need to relax

Fact: Infertility demands medical attention

It is a common perception that you just need to relax and remain stress-free to get rid of infertility. It’s true that in some cases chronic stress could affect fertility. However, it is not entirely a psychological issue. Infertility is a medical condition and it just can’t be addressed only with a positive attitude. While a healthy lifestyle and a good state of mind can aid recovery, infertility needs treatment by a doctor. Infertility is a condition when a woman fails to conceive for more than a year. In such cases, the couple should meet a doctor, preferably a gynaecologist for a proper medical diagnosis.

