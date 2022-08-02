Lip-Smacking Pasta Recipes You Should Try For a Quick Meal

Pasta has become quite popular among people of all ages. In reality, there are more than 600 different types of pasta in the world. It is a simple dish that can be prepared in a matter of minutes and doesn’t call for exceptional culinary skills. This straightforward dish provides plenty of room for creativity.

You may experiment with pasta recipes by using several pasta varieties, such as fusilli, penne, or spaghetti, as well as different types of sauces, such as tomato sauce, creamy white sauce, and a wide range of additional ingredients, such as cheese and herbs.

We bring you some lip-smacking pasta recipes to try at home.

Greek Chicken & Feta Pasta

Ingredients

Pasta

2 tablespoon of olive oil

Cherry tomatoes

Chicken breast, cut into small pieces

6 fresh basil leaves

½ tsp dried oregano

Olives

Parmesan cheese

Salt and pepper as per taste

Methods

· Boil the pasta in a vessel. Once done, drain the water and keep it aside.

· Follow the same process for the chicken

· Finely chop the cherry tomatoes in small pieces

· In a pan heat 2-3 tablespoons of Olive oil

· Once the oil is hot add the chopped tomatoes and cook till it softens

· Once done, add chicken, basil, olive and oregano and stir it well

· Sprinkle salt and pepper according to taste

· Add the boiled pasta to this mixture along with a cup of water

· Cook the pasta for 5 minutes

· Once done you can toss it on a plate and garnish it with grated cheese and serve it

Tomato garlic pasta

Ingredients

· Pasta – 500 grams

· Cherry Tomato – 1/2 kg

· Parmesan Cheese – 1/2 cup

· Olive oil – 2 tbsp

· Garlic – 8-10 cloves

· Cloves – 4-5

· Green coriander leaves chopped – 1/2 cup

· Basil leaves – 8-10

· Black pepper ground – 1/4 tsp

· Salt – as per taste

Method

· Boil the pasta in a vessel. Once done, drain the water and keep it aside

· Finely chop the cherry tomatoes, garlic cloves and coriander leaves

· Grate some parmesan cheese in a bowl

· On a nonstick pan put some oil and let it heat

· Once the oil is hot add the chopped tomatoes and cook till it softens

· Once the tomatoes are soft add the chopped garlic cloves and stir the mixture

· Sprinkle some black pepper powder and salt, as per taste, and let the tomato cook

· Add the boiled pasta and mix it well with the tomato gravy

· You can add a little water if your pasta is dry

· Garnish the dish with some coriander leaves and grated parmesan cheese

