Lipstick Trends That Will Dominate Spring/Summer 2018
Here is our edit of the best new lipsticks you have to try before summer 2018.
Image Courtesy: Reuters
We're always on the hunt for beauty inspiration. That's why we look to the runways, red carpets, and our favourite makeup artists for inspiration on the coolest lip colors, shapes, and finishes to work into our daily makeup routine. Whatever they suggest are all ridiculously wearable. Ahead, check out the lipstick trends that will dominate 2018.
1) Mirrored Nude Lip
The beauty world's obsession with all things dewy has shifted from skin to lips. Mirror shine glossy lips are a thing now as seen on the runway. Even Rihanna launched her Fenty Beauty gloss. Each model at her Spring 2018 show for Fenty x Puma was seen wearing loads of it.
2) Moisture-rich Lilac
Lilac is one colour that is ruling the ramp this year. While purple lip can be striking, it’s definitely a bit more challenging to pull off. Luckily, since this statement color has become increasingly more popular, there’s now a wide range of shades available in different undertones and intensity. It’s entirely up to you whether you want to go for a bold matte or a subtle gloss.
3) Statement Red
Red lipstick is a staple beauty item all year round, and summer is no exception. This season, however, the crimson shade takes on a cool twist. A vibrant red that has blue undertones work superbly during summers. The shade works with virtually every skin tone, and the look doesn’t require a ton of other face makeup, just let your red pout speak for itself!
4) Flamingo Pink
Not everyone is willing to rock red lips. For some of us, pink is as bold as it gets. So, give that baby pink lipstick a rest, subbing it out for a high-octane hue. Something lit like a neon pink shade inspired by the flamingo bird will do wonders this summer. Try rocking a bright pink lip at your next pool party.
5) Orange County
Orange is so very in this Spring/Summer. And there’s no better way to welcome a warmer weather than by sporting a hint of sunshine on your lips. We know this tangerine tone can be a little intimidating. From bright tangerines to moody, burnt orange shades — you have room to play with a wide variety of colors in the orange family.
