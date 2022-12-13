Lisa Haydon Sets New-Age Wedding Fashion Goals in Ridhi Mehra Bridal Couture

Lisa Haydon is an epitome of grace and bold styles. This wedding season, the actor and renowned supermodel plays the perfect canvas for new-age brides.

To commemorate a glorious decade of Ridhi Mehra, Lisa transforms into a lyrical expression of glamour rooted in tradition in the designer’s first-ever bridal couture collection- Nooreza.

Speaking about collaborating with Ridhi Mehra, Lisa Haydon says, “From walking for Ridhi Mehra’s 2014 runway show to the biggest ever couture campaign, I am so proud to celebrate Ridhi Mehra’s 10 years journey wearing her exquisite bridal couture collection - Nooreza. It’s Ridhi Mehra’s first ever bridal couture collection and I am happy I got to be part of her glorious journey.”

Nooreza is a walk down memory lane featuring styles that transcends time with a contemporary touch of Ridhi Mehra’s design sensibilities. “With our 10th-year celebration collection Nooreza, we wanted to recreate and reimagine some of our most iconic pieces over the years while giving it a touch of contemporary times," expresses Ridhi Mehra.

On collaborating with Lisa Haydon, Ridhi Mehra says, “Lisa Haydon was our first celebrity showstopper to don the very first Ridhi Mehra runway collection back in 2014. Her enigma, her charm and her stunning iconic aura complements our vision of the celebratory Ridhi Mehra woman. Lisa Haydon adorning the Nooreza collection is coming full circle. Bringing this whole collection together with her is a milestone wrapped with nostalgia, pride and gratitude for the glorious days gone by."

Shot at the breathtaking Sheesh Mahal in Haryana, the palatial ambience along with its deep-rooted history and legendary grandeur mirrors the brand’s narrative of glory, nostalgia, memories and celebration.

Here’s how you can make your wedding day special inspired by Lisa Haydon’s Nooreza looks:

Crafted in charismatic styles, Nooreza is an epitome of artisanal excellence. The collection weaves a new-age bride’s dream on rich fabrics such as tulle, organza, georgette and chiffon. The collection reinterprets traditional thread work enhanced with multicoloured thread hand embroidery with jewelled enhancements, bright monotone pastel hand embroidery with organza embroidered 3D work and gota appliqué thread work. Every piece is adorned intricately with a thoughtful blend of innovative experience. Pearls, crystals, and sequins along with the classic resham, dori, beads, cut dana, gota, and zari work feature throughout the collection. An illustrious colour palette steals the show in hues ranging from sublime ivory to decadent champagne, brilliant yellows and fuchsia, and complemented with tones of radiant reds and intense shades of royal blue. Lush elaborate lehengas, sensual drapes, elegant sarees, quintessential anarkalis and embroidered jumpsuits form the core narrative of this exclusive bridal couture collection.

