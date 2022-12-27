Lisa Haydon Shares A Family Photo And Greets Everyone With A Christmas Card

Christmas festivities had lit up the homes of our Bollywood celebrities as well as our social media handles. While some attended parties, others kept it low-key by meeting the extended family over a meal. Model-turned-actress Lisa Haydon shared a few snippets of her Christmas and greeted everyone with a warm wish for the festival. She shared family pictures and a short video of the spread she laid out on her table.

Lisa Haydon started her Bollywood career in 2010 with Sonam Kapoor’s Aisha movie. The actress is married to entrepreneur Dino Lalvani and has three children. Yesterday, the actress dropped a gorgeous family photo on her Instagram account. The actress wore a blue summer dress with white prints, while her entrepreneur husband, Dino Lalvani wore a dark blue shirt and white shorts. Their three kids- Zack, Leo and Lara also wore colour-coordinated outfits. “For unto you is born this day in the city of David a Saviour, which is Christ the Lord. Luke 2:11. Merry Christmas to you all,” read Lisa’s post.

The actress offered a glimpse of the plates she had set up for the feast and they looked yummy. The video begins with some healthy foods and soon transitions to the most-awaited part of the menu, the desserts, which had a variety of baked items ranging from brownies to cookies. The caption read, “Full disclosure: I did not spend months thinking about my Christmas table this year”.

Lisa Hayden shared another post as her Christmas card and wrote, “This was meant to be our Christmas card this year. But my sister liked the other picture better. I still like this. So here’s another Christmas card”.

Lisa Haydon is known for her performances in Queen, The Shaukeens, Housefull 3, Rascals and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. She has also been featured in the web series titled The Trip and has also been on the judging panel of Top Model India.

