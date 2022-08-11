Lisa Kudrow Reveals She Felt Insecure While Filming 'Friends' With Jennifer Aniston

Whenever anyone talks about Hollywood star Lisa Kudrow, Phoebe Buffay automatically pops into everyone’s mind. Coming to fame with much loved 90s sitcom Friends, the actress is honestly everyone’s favourite on-screen singer slash masseuse. The actress never appeared to have any shortage of confidence in the whole decade, when Friends was being aired. However, she didn’t always feel like the star that she is. During one of the episodes of the Podcrushed podcast, Lisa recalled how she used to feel “self-conscious” at the time of costume fitting with her co-stars Jennifer Aniston, and Courteney Cox.

Recalling her yesteryear, Lisa said, “Seeing myself on the show and seeing myself in clothes and seeing Courteney and Jennifer, I thought, ‘Oh, they know tailoring so they can discuss it with the costume designer about where exactly to take it in’.” Continuing ahead, the Better Nate Than Ever actress added that she used to ask Courteney and Jennifer to accompany her during the fittings and help her with the alterations so that the clothes make her look the way she wanted. However, still, the costume alterations didn’t change the way Lisa felt about her body. The actress added, “That’s when I would see it’s not just about tailoring.”

The actress revealed that she didn’t think of herself as “overweight”, but in reality, she “had no idea of the actual shape of” her body. However, after reaching 40 she started learning to accept her body. She said, “It’s OK. This is just what I look like.”

Addressing the pressure of body image in one’s mind, Lisa explained that it is, more often than not, “in your own head”. She concluded by saying, “You’re doing that to yourself. No one needs you to be Tom Cruise or as famous as Tom Cruise. For me, at that time, it was Julia Roberts or Meg Ryan. No one is actually requiring that of me.”

Well, this isn’t the first time the actress has opened up on the issue of body image. Earlier, in 2019, during one of the podcast episodes with WTF Marc Maron, the actress revealed that she had suffered from body image issues on the Friends set.

