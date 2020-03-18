Live In the Corona Moment, Find Your 'Me-time' At Home

Amid the social distancing chants during the new coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the great Indian community -- known to be social animals that love to throw parties for every single occasion -- is caged at homes, unable to grasp the new reality around them.

No outings, no late night parties, no birthday dinners and, above all, no movies at cinema halls while dealing with both work and kids at home - this curfew-like atmosphere is unprecedented for many due to a global health crisis.

Experts, however, say that this is just another phase in life that would soon go away and people should live in the moment and enjoy some "me-time".

"Even as physical distancing is encouraged, it's important to stay emotionally connected to loved ones - use social media, cell phones and video calls to keep in touch with friends and family," said Dr Samir Parikh, Director, Department of Mental Health and Behaviour sciences, Fortis Healthcare.

People who are self-isolated at home, they need to maintain a regular routine -- this involves a regular sleep-awake pattern, eating balanced meals and physical exercise.

"Create a list of tasks you want to achieve every day and maintain work-life boundaries by designating a specific time and space to work. Listen to music, watch movies or read a book; use this time meaningfully to engage in activities or hobbies you have wanted to," Parikh told IANS.

Panic is bigger threat that the actual one so stick to reliable sources of information and restrict how much you consume news to a maximum of 1-2 times a day.

"There is a line between caution and panic, one that we must not cross. It's important to check facts and be mindful of the information we ourselves read and forward on social media. Also promote stories of strength and positivity in these times of distress," Parikh emphasized.

According to Dr Manish Jain, Consultant, Psychiatry, BLK Super Speciality Hospital, There is so much panic because people apprehend the worst-case scenario.

"They need to understand facts and clear myths related to COVID-19. More they'll be aware of facts, less there will be panic," said Jain.

The need of the hour is altruism and social responsibility.

"Don't hoard excessive supplies, support others in times of distress, maintain hygiene practices and observe physical distancing, not just for your own safety but that of others as well," Jain told IANS.

With the rising incidence of Covid-19 in the country, it's natural for people to be concerned about their own health and safety as well as of their loved ones.

Till the time you are home, do indoor productive and pleasurable activities such as reading, learn something new such as guitar, socialise with family -- while safety and cleanliness on top of your mind.

