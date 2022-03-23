Live Updates: FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week 2022 Is Underway!

FDCI x Lakme fashion Week is back this year with a season-fluid and physical edition! The powerhouse of fashion and beauty will be taking over the capital in style for the very first time from March 23rd to March 27th at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in New Delhi.

With fashion, innovation, inclusivity and sustainability taking centerstage get ready to ride the fashion and style rollercoaster with an array of eclectic showcases, which will be presented at two show areas – Runway and Atelier.

From iconic fashion designers from across India to incredible collaborations presented on the runway, enjoy #5DaysofFashion with elan.

FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week 2022: Where And How To Watch

Day 1

Starting today, the Day 1 schedule features an array of emerging talents and established designers to look out for. With JJ Valaya foraying into a bridge line, Shantnu & Nikhil’s iconic silhouettes to Alpana Neeraj exploring skincare inspired fashion, the runway is going to be one big fashion party you don’t want to miss.

INIFD PRESENTS GENNEXT

ALPONA DESIGNS | SHRIYA KHANNA

Day 1 FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week 2022 INIFD kicked off with the INIFD presents GenNext showcase. The two winning designers- Soham Acharya (Alpona Designs) from New Delhi and Shriya Khanna from Coimbatore/New Delhi presented their respective collections at the Runway show area. While Soham’s ensembles were inspired by nature, Shriya’s designs were texture driven. With abstract nature-inspired installations on the ramp, the show was a welcome change from digital showcases!

Advertisement

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.