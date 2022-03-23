Live Updates: FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week 2022 Is Underway!

FDCI x Lakme fashion Week is back this year with a season-fluid and physical edition! The powerhouse of fashion and beauty will be taking over the capital in style for the very first time from March 23rd to March 27th at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in New Delhi.
With fashion, innovation, inclusivity and sustainability taking centerstage get ready to ride the fashion and style rollercoaster with an array of eclectic showcases, which will be presented at two show areas – Runway and Atelier.
Don't forget to catch the live stream on FDCI & Lakmé Fashion Week's digital handles.@ILoveLakme @nexaexperience @fdciofficial @r1seworldwide#ExploreMore #FDCIxLakméFashionWeek #FDCIxLFW #FDCI #LakmeFashionWeek #LFW #5DaysofFashion #ExploreMore pic.twitter.com/oJSXD4zidu— Lakmé Fashion Week (@LakmeFashionWk) March 23, 2022
From iconic fashion designers from across India to incredible collaborations presented on the runway, enjoy #5DaysofFashion with elan.
FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week 2022: Where And How To Watch
Day 1
Day 1 FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week 2022 INIFD kicked off with the INIFD presents GenNext showcase. The two winning designers- Soham Acharya (Alpona Designs) from New Delhi and Shriya Khanna from Coimbatore/New Delhi presented their respective collections at the Runway show area. While Soham’s ensembles were inspired by nature, Shriya’s designs were texture driven. With abstract nature-inspired installations on the ramp, the show was a welcome change from digital showcases!
