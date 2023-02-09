Liver cancer is usually classified into two types, primary and secondary. Primary liver cancer develops in the cells of the liver, while secondary liver cancer starts when the cancer cells from another organ spread to the liver. The primary liver cancer can either develop as a single lump growing in the liver, or it can begin in multiple places inside the liver at the same time.

One of the most common kinds of primary liver cancer is hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC). Nearly 85 to 90 per cent of primary liver cancers suffer from HCC.

Here are a few risk factors you should be cautious about to avoid liver cancer.

Cirrhosis

Cirrhosis is a disease that damages the liver cells. In this disease, the liver cells are replaced by scar tissues. Majority of the patients with liver cancer already have some evidence of cirrhosis.

Type 2 diabetes

Type 2 diabetes is linked with an increased chance of developing liver cancer, particularly in patients who have other risk factors like chronic viral hepatitis or heavy alcohol consumption.

Anabolic steroids

Some athletes use anabolic steroids to increase their strength and muscle mass. Use of anabolic steroids for a long time may increase the risk of HCC. However, all types of anabolic steroids don’t pose a higher risk of liver cancer.

Some rare diseases

There are certain rare diseases that can increase the risk of developing liver cancer, such as:

1. Alpha1-antitrypsin deficiency

2. Porphyria cutanea tarda

3. Tyrosinemia

4. Glycogen storage diseases

5. Wilson disease

Make sure that you consult a doctor if you are experiencing symptoms like jaundice, abdominal pain, or pale stools. These symptoms may not be caused by HCC. However, there could be an indication of an underlying liver condition that requires medical attention.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here