Living Close to the Sea Could Lead to Better Mental Health, Says Study
The findings add to the growing evidence that access to blue spaces - particularly coastal environments - might improve health and well being.
Representative purpose only
Living close to the sea could support better mental health in England's poorest urban communities, a new study suggests. The study, published in the journal Health & Place revealed that living in large towns and cities near to England's coastline is linked with better mental health for those in the lowest earning households.
"Our research suggests, for the first time, that people in poorer households living close to the coast experience fewer symptoms of mental health disorders," said study lead author Jo Garrett from University of Exeter in the UK.
"When it comes to mental health, this 'protective' zone could play a useful role in helping to level the playing field between those on high and low income," she said.
Researchers used survey data from nearly 26,000 respondents in their analysis, which marks one of the most detailed investigations ever into the well being effects of being beside the sea.
The research used data from the Health Survey for England and compared people's health to their proximity to the coast; from those living less than one km away, to those more than 50 km away.
Its findings add to the growing evidence that access to blue spaces - particularly coastal environments - might improve health and well being.
Approximately one in six adults in England suffer from mental health disorders such as anxiety and depression, and these are far more likely in people from poorer backgrounds.
The findings suggest that access to the coast could help to reduce these health inequalities in towns and cities close to the sea.
Follow @News18Lifestyle for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Aarey Forest Row : What is the Development vs Environment Debate? | Crux+
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff Worked Out in the Same Gym but Never Interacted
- Mouni Roy Sets the Temperature Soaring in New Picture, See Here
- Renault Kwid Facelift Launched in India at Rs 2.83 Lakh
- 'Killing Childhood': Viral Photo Shows Hyderabad School Released List of 'Nursery Toppers'
- Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Best Deals on Redmi K20, Samsung Galaxy S9 and More