Living in Mountains Shields You From Heart-related Diseases, Says Study

The risk of stroke in people living in mountains at the height of 2000 to 3500 meters is greatly reduced, says a new study. It claims that the risk of stroke and stroke-related death in humans living in mountain valleys is greatly diminished.

According to the study, people who live at altitudes between 2000 and 3500 meters above sea level have the highest protection against heart-related diseases. The research has been published in Frontline in Physiology.

The researchers examined the people coming to the hospital due to stroke and stroke-related complications over the past 17 years. These patients lived in Ecuador at four different altitudes on the mountains. In these 17 years, about one lakh patients suffering from stroke reached different hospitals.

Stroke has emerged as the leading cause of death and disability around the globe. The risk of stroke augments when the supply of blood from the arteries to the brain is interrupted due to clotting or blockage in the blood vessels. According to the study, people’s lifestyle and their geographical locations have a deep effect on their health.

The study concludes that for people whose abodes are in mountains or high altitude places, the risk of stroke and death due to stroke is considerably reduced. The risk further slumps for those living at an altitude of two thousand metres and above.

Lifestyle diseases today are a primary reason for the untimely deaths of individuals throughout the world and this study will further pave the way for a better understanding of health complications.

