1-min read

LMIFW: Tabu, Yami Celebrate 'Tribes of World' With Style. See Pics

Titled Tribes of the World, the creations were loosely inspired by the tribes from Persia, Assam and Kashmir.

IANS

Updated:October 13, 2018, 12:02 PM IST
Image: IANS
Bringing the fearless culture from tribes of the world alive, actresses Tabu, Yami Gautam, Athiya Shetty and Prachi Desai along with four designers presented a slice of tribal fashion from the world on the ramp of the Lotus Make-up India Fashion Week (LMIFW) here on Friday.

Designers like Architha Naranyam, Poshpride, Sanjukta and WNW sought inspiration from various tribes and paid ode to them with their colours, fabrics and weaves.

Titled Tribes of the World, the creations were loosely inspired by the tribes from Persia, Assam and Kashmir.

First came actress Tabu, dressed in a Mekhela Chador for designer Sanjukta, who is popular for the traditional ensemble from Assam.

Tabu

With beautiful colours like red, black blue, yellow, Sanjukta's line, replete with thread work and prints, reflected Assam's rich culture and heritage. She showcased a wide array of Mekhela Chadors draped in an unconventional way.

Next was designer Architha Naranyam, who showcased a line titled 'Thallasa', meaning sea and was inspired from the Persian tribe.

Actress Prachi Desai looked spectacular in a lime green lehenga and completed her look with minimal make-up and a half hair do.

Prachi-Desai

Next came actress Athiya Shetty, who walked the ramp for the label Poshpride. She twirled the stage with elan. She walked the runway in a electric bubblegum pink layered deconstructed pant skirt topped with a metallic silver jacket.

Athiya-Shetty

The line saw an array of shorts, pants, asymmetrical dresses, skirts, jackets, layered skirts and deconstructed pant skirts,
Label WNW unveiled the line Dejhoor inspired from Kashmir and Victorian motifs.

Harsh Bhotki, Director, WNW, told IANS that the line had attention to details and took over 900 mandays to develop.

A traditional look for Yami Gautam as she looked ravishing in an orange embellished lehenga.

Yami-Gautam
| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
