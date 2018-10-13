English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
LMIFW: Tabu, Yami Celebrate 'Tribes of World' With Style. See Pics
Titled Tribes of the World, the creations were loosely inspired by the tribes from Persia, Assam and Kashmir.
Image: IANS
Bringing the fearless culture from tribes of the world alive, actresses Tabu, Yami Gautam, Athiya Shetty and Prachi Desai along with four designers presented a slice of tribal fashion from the world on the ramp of the Lotus Make-up India Fashion Week (LMIFW) here on Friday.
Designers like Architha Naranyam, Poshpride, Sanjukta and WNW sought inspiration from various tribes and paid ode to them with their colours, fabrics and weaves.
| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
