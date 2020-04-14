Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Lockdown Diaries: Juhi Chawla Turns Gardener

Juhi Chawla has been sharing a lot of throwback pictures of herself, ushering in a wave of nostalgia among her fans amid lockdown.

IANS

Updated:April 14, 2020, 1:02 PM IST
Lockdown Diaries: Juhi Chawla Turns Gardener
credits - Juhi Chawla instagram

Actress Juhi Chawla is spending some environment-friendly quarantine as she was recently spotted sowing seeds in her garden.

Taking to Instagram, Juhi posted a few pictures that show her posing with the shrubs.

"Ye dekho ..!!! Mera naya kaam ... preparing beds for methi, kothmir and planted tomatoes ..!!... abhi dekhte hain kya hota hai ," Juhi captioned the images.

Amid the lockdown, Juhi has been quite active on social media. She has been sharing a lot of throwback pictures of herself, ushering in a wave of nostalgia among her fans.

A few days ago, Juhi shared the trick for healthy hair straight from kitchen. She wrote: "My new experiment ..!! Methi seeds every morning ...!!! I am determined to have thick hair."

The former beauty queen often uses her stardom to create awareness about protecting the environment and creating a sustainable planet for our future generations.

Juhi even took to her micro-blogging site when she discarded high-end personal grooming products replacing them with organic products available in one's kitchen.

