Lockdown Diaries: Juhi Parmar Teaches Fans to Make Homemade Soaps
Juhi Parmar: "I am a mother, a daughter, a sister and there are so many roles I play. Women's day is one day to celebrate women but being a woman is not easy! Through my own experiences and as I bring up a daughter, I feel we need to instill the importance of education and independence in our future generations. We need to teach them walk but truly let them aim to fly so that our country can truly compete in the global economy. Where will India be, once all the women in our country step into the work force! #Strong&Invincible.”
After teaching her viewers how to make homemade masks and sanitizers, actress Juhi Parmar is back with another video on her YouTube channel, this time giving tips on how to make organic soaps at home.
"In a day and age of Covid-19 where hygiene has become of utmost importance, we are all struggling to find the right soap, sanitizers and what not to keep ourselves away from GERMS! So here I am making my own organic, chemical free, aloe vera soap with a hint of tulsi/basil leaves! There are also many benefits including getting rid of acne, black spots, smoother skin as well as helping decrease stretch marks. Try this out at home and let me know how it goes," Juhi wrote on Instagram.
Along with the post, she also shared a picture of her homemade organic aloevera soaps.
Juhi , who is a mother of a seven-year-old daughter Samaira, shot to fame with her role in the TV show Kumkum. She won the fifth season of Bigg Boss.
