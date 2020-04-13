Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

LIFESTYLE

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 » Lifestyle
1-min read

Lockdown Diaries: Miley Cyrus Does Boyfriend Cody Simpson's Make-up

Miley Cyrus treated her boyfriend Cody Simpson to a makeover at her house in Malibu, California on Saturday night.

IANS

Updated:April 13, 2020, 2:27 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Lockdown Diaries: Miley Cyrus Does Boyfriend Cody Simpson's Make-up
credits - Cody Simpson instagram

Singer Miley Cyrus did her boyfriend Cody Simpson's make-up while in lockdown amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 27-year-old Disney star treated her Australian singer boyfriend to a makeover at her house in Malibu, California on Saturday night, reports dailymail.co.uk.

On his Instagram Stories, Cody posted a make-up-free selfie captioned "before" followed by a black-and-white photo of Miley applying lipstick to his mouth.

miley

He then shared a video of Miley working on his makeover with EDM music playing in the background.

miley 1

In the clip, Cody raised his eyebrows with glitter applied to his eyelids and a full red lip.

Meanwhile, Miley carefully applied mascara to his eyelashes to complete the glamorous look.

Earlier in the day, Cody showed off his buzz cut in an effort to promote the 'Clean Cuts For Clean Oceans' challenge to help remove trash from the sea.

"Just buzzed the dome AGAIN for #CleanCutsForCleanOceans, even shorter this time," he wrote.

The challenge is being run by company 4ocean, which agreed to pull one pound of trash from the ocean for everybody that shaves their head and posts a photo of it.

Cody debuted his buzz cut last week with a video of Miley completely shaving off his signature blonde hair.

Cody and Miley have been dating since last year.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    7,987

    +578*  

  • Total Confirmed

    9,152

    +705*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    856

    +92*  

  • Total DEATHS

    308

    +35*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 13 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,315,156

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,861,672

    +9,447

  • Cured/Discharged

    431,192

     

  • Total DEATHS

    114,980

    +786
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Testing centres