Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

LIFESTYLE

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaPositive
News18 » Lifestyle » Food
1-min read

Lockdown Diaries: 'Moody Chef' Bhumi Pednekar Makes a Pizza

Bhumi Pednekar revealed that she has prepared the base as well as the toppings, and shared a video of the process on Instagram.

IANS

Updated:April 19, 2020, 3:23 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Lockdown Diaries: 'Moody Chef' Bhumi Pednekar Makes a Pizza
credits - Bhumi Pednekar instagram

Actress Bhumi Pednekar has prepared a pizza to beat the lockdown blues, and she not surprisingly calls its her "comfort food".

Bhumi revealed that she has prepared the base as well as the toppings, and shared a video of the process on Instagram. The actress also called herself a "moody chef".

"Pednekar's Pizzeria (We made it from scratch and it tasted). #ComfortFood #pizza #instafood #food #BhumitheBaker #moodychef," Bhumi captioned.

Commenting on Bhumi's post, Ayushmann Khurrana's wife Tahira Kashyap asked for the recipe of the base. Bhumi shared the recipe and wrote: "I really feel like chef Bhumi."

Actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani commented: "That looks great", in reply to which the actress expressed: "It tasted great too...am actually shocked with the way my foods been turning out."

Recently, on Easter, Bhumi baked a walnut and dates cake. Sharing a photo of the cake on Instagram, the Pati Patni Aur Woh actress called herself "Bhumi the Baker".

Follow @News18Lifestyle for more

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    12,974

    +685*  

  • Total Confirmed

    15,712

    +920*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    2,231

    +216*  

  • Total DEATHS

    507

    +19*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 19 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,573,593

    +55,567*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,329,539

    +89,348*

  • Cured/Discharged

    595,229

    +26,886*  

  • Total DEATHS

    160,717

    +6,895*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres