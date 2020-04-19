Lockdown Diaries: 'Moody Chef' Bhumi Pednekar Makes a Pizza

Actress Bhumi Pednekar has prepared a pizza to beat the lockdown blues, and she not surprisingly calls its her "comfort food".

Bhumi revealed that she has prepared the base as well as the toppings, and shared a video of the process on Instagram. The actress also called herself a "moody chef".

"Pednekar's Pizzeria (We made it from scratch and it tasted). #ComfortFood #pizza #instafood #food #BhumitheBaker #moodychef," Bhumi captioned.

Commenting on Bhumi's post, Ayushmann Khurrana's wife Tahira Kashyap asked for the recipe of the base. Bhumi shared the recipe and wrote: "I really feel like chef Bhumi."

Actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani commented: "That looks great", in reply to which the actress expressed: "It tasted great too...am actually shocked with the way my foods been turning out."

Recently, on Easter, Bhumi baked a walnut and dates cake. Sharing a photo of the cake on Instagram, the Pati Patni Aur Woh actress called herself "Bhumi the Baker".

Follow @News18Lifestyle for more​

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube