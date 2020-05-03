Lockdown Diaries: Nora Fatehi Turns Chef for Iftaar
Nora Fatehi has shared photographs and videos of herself, where she can be seen preparing pumpkin soup and beghrir for Iftaar.
credits - Nora Fatehi instagram
Iftaar has triggered off the culinary skills in Nora Fatehi amid the lockdown.
Nora took to Instagram Stories, where she shared photographs and videos of her dishes for iftaari, the meal eaten by Muslims after sunset during Ramzan.
In one video, Nora prepares pumpkin soup.
She captioned: "Making pumpkin soup today."
In another video, she was seen garnishing the soup, saying: "So today, I am making a pumpkin potato carrot soup for Iftaar."
She also prepared beghrir, a Moroccan dish. "There is no Iftaar without beghrir," she said.
On the acting front, Nora will next be seen in the Ajay Devgn-starrer Bhuj: The Pride Of India.
In a short time, Nora has established herself as one of the best dancers in Bollywood, with hits such as Manohari (Baahubali: The Beginning), Dilbar (Satyamev Jayate), O saki saki (Batla House), Kamariya (Stree) and Ek toh kam zindagani (Marjaavaan), besides her recent hit Garmi in Street Dancer 3D.
