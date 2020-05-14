Take the pledge to vote

Lockdown Diaries: Paris Jackson Gives Herself Foot Tattoo

In one image, Paris is sitting with her right foot up as she inks near her pinkie toe. She captioned the photo with animal track emojis.

IANS

May 14, 2020
Lockdown Diaries: Paris Jackson Gives Herself Foot Tattoo
(Photo: Paris jackson/ Reuters)

Model Paris Jackson created her own foot tattoos during self-isolation. The 22-year-old daughter of the late Michael Jackson took to Instagram earlier this week to show photos and videos of herself while getting her own foot tattoos, reports etonline.com.

In one image, Paris is sitting with her right foot up as she inks near her pinkie toe. She captioned the photo with animal track emojis.

She also posted videos of her work in progress, set to the soundtrack of Pedro the Lion's "Yellow Bike".

In addition to several dots on her toes and lines drawn across the toes, Paris appeared to be working on a unalome symbol on the top of her foot. Unalome is the symbol of enlightenment.

The model already has lots of body art, including several tribute pieces to her late father. Paris also got a matching tattoo with her godfather and actor Macaulay Culkin.

