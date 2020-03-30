Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Lockdown Diaries: Shruti Haasan Picks Strong Women As Guests For Online Session

Some of the topics of discussion will be how to stay strong, maintain mental balance and keeping patience. Those joining her include life coach Gayatri Aptekar, lawyer Priyanka Khimani, among others.

IANS

March 30, 2020, 9:36 AM IST
Shruti Haasan
Shruti Haasan

Actress-singer Shruti Haasan has been active on social media ever since the lockdown began a few days ago. She has been sharing recipes along with hair and skin care tips. The actress has now decided to go live on Instagram with interactions featuring select guests.

The guests will be strong and independent women from all walks of life. Those joining her include women like life coach Gayatri Aptekar, lawyer Priyanka Khimani, dancer Ashlee Nino and actress Sarah Hay.

Ways to stay strong, maintain mental balance and keeping patience will be some of the topics of discussion.

"I have a close group of women who are my friends, but I also have larger circle of women whom I have been interacting with that have been inspiring me. They are from different walks of life," said Shruti.

"I thought it would be lovely to interact with them on various topics and I like that they are from different places, different topics and different professions. I hope that people enjoy it as well," she added.

