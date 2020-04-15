Take the pledge to vote

Lockdown Diaries: Shweta Tiwari Spends Quality Time With Her Son Reyansh

Shweta Tiwari drew inspiration from an interactive indoor activity and tried playing with dough with her son Reyansh.

IANS

Updated:April 15, 2020, 2:46 PM IST
Television actress Shweta Tiwari and her toddler son Reyansh are spending some quality mother-son time amid the lockdown due to COVID-19 outbreak in the country.

Shweta shared an adorable photograph of herself along with Reyansh playing with dough.

"My #nanhayatriLoveees playing with Dough! ... Reyansh and i drew inspiration from this interactive indoor activity and tried our hand at it too! Taking into consideration how babies tend to chew on toys, colorful edible play dough is a safe alternative. It is not only fun to play with but also helps in developing their sensory skills," Shweta captioned the image.

She added that she had an absolute blast doing this. "As a family, in this time of uncertainty, we decided to come together to create memorable moments and a positive atmosphere for each other, with each other. Try this engaging activity with your little one, capture and share your moments..." she said.

View this post on Instagram

My #nanhayatri Loveees playing with Dough! Last week, i came across a video on @johnsonsbabyindia , on 'How to make colorful play dough for babies'. Reyansh and i drew inspiration from this interactive indoor activity and tried our hand at it too! Taking into consideration how babies tend to chew on toys, colorful edible play dough is a safe alternative. It is not only fun to play with but also helps in developing their sensory skills. We had an absolute blast doing this together! As a family, in this time of uncertainty, we decided to come together to create memorable moments and a positive atmosphere for each other, with each other. Try this engaging activity with your little one, capture and share your moments, tagging @johnsonsbabyindia and the best will stand a chance to feature on their brand page! Dough it! #CHOOSEgentle #GentleTogether

A post shared by Shweta Tiwari (@shweta.tiwari) on

Recently, she shared a photograph of herself giving her son 3-year-old son a haircut.

Shweta was earlier married to Raja Chaudhary, with whom she shares her daughter Palak. The actress had divorced Raja, accusing him of domestic violence and had married Abhinav Kohli in 2013. She shares Reyansh with Abhinav.

On the work front, Shweta is currently seen on the show Mere Dad Ki Dulhan opposite actor Varun Badola.

