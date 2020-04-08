Lockdown Diaries: Singer Billie Eilish Enjoys Being Alone

Grammy award-winning singer Billie Eilish says she is an "introverted loner", and is happily spending a lot of time alone during the lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The pop star said that she is being "introverted and lonerish" in self-isolation, reports mirror.co.uk. "I've been really enjoying being alone. I feel like everybody on the internet has been on FaceTime all day long with their friends. I love my friends, I can't wait to see them, I do miss them a lot, but at the same time... I'm good. I'm good being alone... I like being alone," she added.

Eilish thinks the gratitude at being set free after lockdown won't last long. "As soon as we can see people again and go out, we're going to be so happy and grateful. And in about three days, we're all going to take it for granted again.That's the way people work. It's the way humans are made," she said.

"You miss something so bad once you don't have it... You never think about it when you have it," she added. The singer has fostered two pit bull puppies to accompany her during isolation. She told the Telekom Electronic Beats podcast that caring for Miss Mardy and Jim is a "full time job".

"There's such a misconception about them. They're sweethearts, they cuddle," she said.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube