Lohri 2020: Here’s How Mira Rajput, Mona Singh, Hina Khan Celebrated the Festival

Lohri, a Punjabi harvest festival, is celebrated across the country and especially in north India with much zeal and fervour. Every year the festival is celebrated in January every year. While Lohri celebrates the new harvest it also marks the end of the winter season. as a tradition, people light a bonfire and offer food items to fire god. People also dance and sing songs around the bonfire.

Celebrities at the tinsel town also celebrated Lohri 2020 with enthusiasm. Mira Rajput, Hina Khan, Poonam Dhillion, Sunny Singh and other celebrities took to social media to share the pictures of their Lohri celebrations.

Mira Rajput, wife of actor Shahid Kapoor, posted pictures and clips of Lohri 2020 celebrations on her Instagram story. The pictures and videos posted by Mira shows bonfire being lit, popcorn, sesame seeds, groundnuts and other integral things of Lohri celebrations.

Actors of upcoming film Jai Mummy Di - Sunny Singh, Sonnalli Seygall, Supriya Pathak and Poonam Dhillon celebrated Lohri in Mumbai. The actors were seen dancing to the beats of dhol around Lohri bonfire.

Actor Mona Singh, who got married to her boyfriend and investment banker Shyam on December 27, celebrated her first Lohri after marriage in a traditional Punjabi manner. Mona took to her Instagram to share pictures of her Lohri celebrations.

Actress Hina Khan also celebrated Lohri with her boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal. She took to her Instagram to share pictures from their Lohri celebrations.

