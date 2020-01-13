Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Lohri 2020: Wishes, WhatsApp Messages and Quotes to Wish Your Loved Ones

To wish your near and dear ones on the occasion of Lohri 2020, you can send these messages and wishes so that they don't miss you.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 13, 2020, 10:09 AM IST
Lohri 2020: Wishes, WhatsApp Messages and Quotes to Wish Your Loved Ones
Students, dressed in the traditional Punjabi attire, celebrating the festival of Lohri in Amritsar. (Image: PTI)

Lohri is a popular Punjabi festival, which is celebrated at the end of the sowing season of winter crops and at the onset of harvest season. The festival falls on January 13, every year and is majorly celebrated in the Northern part of India, especially in states like Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, among others. It is believed that the day of Lohri marks the beginning of a new financial year for farmers.

As a part of celebration, people around a bonfire and offer things like, jaggery, popcorn, sesame seeds, peanuts among other things to the fire in order to pay homage to the fire God, Agni.

To wish your near and dear ones on the occasion of Lohri 2020, you can send these messages:

-- May the Lohri fire burn away all the sadness out of your life and bring you joy, Happiness, and Love. Wishing a Very Happy Lohri 2020 to You and Your Family.

-- On this auspicious day of Lohri, I wish you to have all peace and prosperity, Let this festival brings endless happiness to you and your family, Wish you Happy Lohri!

-- Wishing this Harvest Season Brings Happiness and Prosperity to You and Your Family. — Happy Lohri 2020!

-- May this festival of zeal and verve fill your life with lots of energy and enthusiasm and may it help you bring happiness and prosperity to you and your loved ones. Greetings on Lohri!

-- Enjoy this Lohri to the fullest and share the sweetness of love with rewri, moongfali and popcorn with all and spread happiness. Happy Lohri!

-- May this Lohri fire burn all the moments of sadness and enlighten your world with warmth of joy, happiness and love. Happy Lohri to you and yours, from me and mine.

-- This Lohri spread the message of peace and happiness with all. Happy Lohri, from my family.

-- On this festive season of Lohri, may God bless you with good health and lifelong companionship. Lohri 2020!

-- Play the Punjabi music and dance on the tunes of drum this Lohri and share smile and laughter with all. Happy Lohri 2020!

-- May this Lohri bring the best opportunities your way, to explore every joy of life, turning all your dreams into reality and all your efforts into huge achievements. Happy Lohri 2020!

