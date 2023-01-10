Lohri 2023: Bask In Happiness And Prosperity This Festive Season

The festival of Lohri, a symbol of happiness, prosperity, and good fortune, is celebrated on the last day of the Pausa month of the Hindu calendar. This year, the festival of Lohri will be celebrated on 14 January. Lohri is celebrated in several states, mainly in Punjab, and it holds special prominence for the farmers. Lohri marks the beginning of a new year for farmers in Punjab. Before harvesting begins, farmers pray to God for their crops on this day. Aside from that, devotees also pray to Lord Agni to bless them with happiness, prosperity, and a bountiful harvest.

From a religious standpoint, Lohri is extremely important. On this day, you can bring happiness, prosperity, and good fortune into your life by taking some special measures. Read on to find out some special measures to undertake on Lohri, shared by Pandit Indramani Ghansyal.

Fire has special significance in Lohri, according to astrology. This fire represents purity and good fortune. As a result, Lohri should be worshipped following the rules and regulations. On this day, worshipping Mahadevi with fire yields auspicious results. Worshipping Lord Agni and Mahadevi on Lohri banishes darkness and grants one strength, intelligence, and knowledge.

On Lohri, light a mustard oil lamp in the western direction of the house by placing a picture of Mahadevi on a black cloth. Then, offer incense sticks, vermilion, belpatra, and other worship materials to the goddess. Doing so is said to bring positivity and happiness to the house.

In addition to that, offer sweet revadis, gajak, and other delectable treats to Mahadevi during her worship. Apart from that, light a fire with camphor and dry coconut, then add revadi, maize, and peanuts to it. Perform seven fire parikramas while chanting the ‘Om Sati Shambhavi Shivpriya Swaha’ mantra.

