Lohri 2023: Stunning Lohri Makeup Looks from Natural To Glam

Lohri, a holiday celebrated in Punjab, is almost approaching. This event ushers in the longer days that will follow and signals the end of the winter solstice. While you could have your beauty products and Indian outfit organised, only one this is missing, a makeup look that will make you the centre of attention at this year’s Lohri festivities. We bring you different looks that will make heads turn at your family lohri function.

Luminous Base

Create a luminous base that gives you a lit-from-within kind of radiance and glow. Begin by cleansing, toning, and moisturizing your face. “Basic CTM helps prepare your skin and create a clean palette for you to do your makeup on. Apply a serum or a luminous primer followed by a foundation that is sheer to medium coverage with a dewy finish. Set your base with a setting spray instead of using a loose setting powder,” says Chandni Goyal, Head of Training, International Brands, House of Beauty. Since it is winter, there is a lesser chance of your makeup melting away, hence it is best to use a dewy finish setting spray to set your makeup and make it long-lasting.

The Glossy Glow Look

Everyone wants to rock the glossy makeup look and slay with the glossy shine; it’s the buzz of the town. This can be the perfect Lohri beauty look for you if you enjoy a dewy and light base makeup. “Instead of covering your face in foundation, choose a makeup look that is more bright and flushed. To create this look, use a dewy primer first to give your face a subtle glow. When applying your Lohri makeup, it’s crucial to pick the appropriate shade of foundation, concealer, and powder. Next, apply some blush to your cheeks’ apples and softly dust it on your nose for a rosy appearance,” say Ankit and Aanchal Malhotra Gupta, Founders, amág Beauty. Apply sparkly eyeshadow, eyeliner, and lengthening mascara on your eyes to complete your Lohri makeup. Apply your preferred lipstick, and your stunning Lohri appearance is complete.

The Dramatic smokey eye look

Smokey eye look is timeless and looks gorgeous on everyone. Lohri is the perfect time to try this look. Dark smokey eyes with a bronze or gold undertone can completely elevate your look. “To add a little extra drama, lightly smoke out the winged eyeliner after tracing it with your go-to kohl or pencil eyeliner,” echo the Gupta duo. To achieve a smokey effect, don’t forget to apply the same product down the lower lash line and smudge it out. Along with it, you can go for a dark lip shade, and thick mascara will finish off the appearance. “For achieving a statement smokey halo eyes, blend a matte black eyeshadow in the inner and outer corners of the eye. Ensure that your eyes are the center of attention by adding a touch of shine eye shadow on the lids,” says Avleen Bansal, Head of Trainings, Make up Studio.

Natural Soft Glam Makeup look

When you wear light glam makeup, you nearly appear ethereal. Instead than overdoing your face with makeup, focus on highlighting its best features. To create this look. Use a pore-filling primer to give your complexion a diffused appearance before applying the ideal natural soft glam makeup. The best eye makeup is simple, so keep it that way. Every day, apply a thin layer of matte eyeshadow. While going out, you might add a light shimmer hue to your lids. Don’t forget to fill in your brows; this will give your face more definition. Use a soft lipstick to complete your soft glam makeup. For a stunning ombre lip makeup look of your choice, you can also use tinted lip balm and creamy lipstick.

Define your eyebrows

While most of us enjoy good smokey eye makeup, first things first, it is best to define and fill your eyebrows to give a lift to your face and frame your eyes. “Well-defined eyebrows add a lot of character and expression to your face. Use a brown powder shadow or an eyebrow pencil that best matches your natural hair color to fill in your eyebrows,” adds Goyal.

Gold eye makeup

Golden eye shadow is best for all skin tones, they complement Indian outfits and embroidery, and at the same time disguises any under-eye circles. If you are a pro, use shades of brown to blend in the crease line and smoke it up with a kajal pencil on both the top and bottom lids. Put two generous coats of mascara to lengthen and volumize your lashes and put a bindi if you like to complete the entire eye makeup look. For extra oomph, add micro-fine gold glitter only on the center of your upper eyelids.

Drip yourself in highlighter

Glow as if you shine the brightest this Lohri. “Use a cream highlighter on the high points of your face and top it up with a powder highlighter that is not chalky or too powdery. The idea is to ace the lit-from-within kind of glow. Use a gold/champagne shade of highlighter if you are wearing gold/polka jewelry and a pearly highlighter if wearing diamond jewelry,” opines Goyal.

Lip and Cheek Tint in red

Use a lip and cheek tint in red for a natural flush of color. Blend the tint with the warmth of your fingertips for best blending. Top up a good matte-finish lipstick in red for the final look. “Make your cheeks blush using a blush in silk rose,” adds Bansal.

