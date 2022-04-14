London Doctor Warns Not To Consume Tablet Found Inside Pregnancy Test Kit

These days before deciding to have a child couples plan it well and make an informed choice. However, now it has become a new trend to take an emergency contraceptive pill, mostly among young women, to avoid unwanted pregnancy. Many are even consuming the small pill found inside the pregnancy test kits.

Pregnancy kits are an easy way to determine whether someone has conceived. These kits contain a tablet to increase the shelf-life of the kit and keep the testing device moisture free. Due to the social media craze many are considering this tablet as a contraceptive pill and many women are consuming it.

This new trend could be lethal and even the women consuming this tablet could die, warns a London based doctor. A National Health Service surgeon, Dr Karan Ranjan, who is popular for sharing health issues related educational videos on Instagram, has warned against this new trend that is gaining popularity on the internet.

Advertisement

In a video, captioned as Forbidden Candy, Dr Ranjan has suggested the women to seek medical help for those who have already consumed it. Dr Ranjan warned that the tablet found inside a pregnancy test kit is not a plab B or an emergency contraceptive pill but it’s a poisonous tablet.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr Karan Rajan (MRCS MBBS BSc) (@drkaranrajan)

The tablet is actually a desiccant tablet used to absorb and hold moisture to extend the shelf life of a pregnancy test kit, similar to the little silica packets found in shoes and bags, according to the doctor.

Comments started pouring in and many of his followers got worried and shocked after seeing the video. The video has garnered more than two lakh views on Instagram.

Dr Karan Rajan has 3.4 lakh followers on Instagram. Dr Ranjan is popular for posting informative and educational videos on various health issues. He has also shared several videos busting myths and misinformation around Covid-19. He has also a YouTube channel with over 6 lakh subscribers

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.