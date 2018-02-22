English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
London Fashion Week: Beauty Trends on the Autumn/Winter 2018 Catwalks
A look at beauty trends that dominated the London fashion Week.
Image of representational purpose only (Picture courtesy: Reuters)
As "Fashion Month" glides into Milan, we take stock of the most arresting beauty trends seen on the Autumn/Winter 2018 catwalks in London.
Shiny skin
In London, it was all about the glow. Gareth Pugh took the concept to the extreme, with a wet-look complexion created by makeup artist Val Garland, while at Alice Temperley, Charlotte Tilbury crafted a dewy base using her new "Hollywood Flawless Filter." Roksanda and Molly Goddard also opted for a subtle glow.
Shimmer shimmer
One step up from the radiant complexions was the glitter trend -- led by Preen by Thornton Bregazzi, where the models had their hairlines, foreheads and eyelids sprinkled with a dusting of iridescent gold, turquoise and red shimmer. Eudon Choi dabbed the models' cheekbones with colorful glitter, Peter Pilotto's show featured glimmering, creamy eyeshadows in contrasting jewel-toned shades, and Halpern opted for glittery, disco-friendly butterfly eyeshadow hues created by MAC Cosmetics.
Color pop
While there was plenty of red lipstick on the runways, the most notable pouts were adorned with shades of fiery orange, as seen at Mulberry, or lilac and hot pink, as seen at Nicopanda. At Ashley Williams, Thomas de Kluyver created a striking beauty look centered around a lacquered black lipstick.
