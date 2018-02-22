London Fashion Week: Beauty Trends on the Autumn/Winter 2018 Catwalks

A post shared by ValGarland (@thevalgarland) on Feb 18, 2018 at 2:57am PST

As "Fashion Month" glides into Milan, we take stock of the most arresting beauty trends seen on the Autumn/Winter 2018 catwalks in London.Shiny skinIn London, it was all about the glow. Gareth Pugh took the concept to the extreme, with a wet-look complexion created by makeup artist Val Garland, while at Alice Temperley, Charlotte Tilbury crafted a dewy base using her new "Hollywood Flawless Filter." Roksanda and Molly Goddard also opted for a subtle glow.Shimmer shimmerOne step up from the radiant complexions was the glitter trend -- led by Preen by Thornton Bregazzi, where the models had their hairlines, foreheads and eyelids sprinkled with a dusting of iridescent gold, turquoise and red shimmer. Eudon Choi dabbed the models' cheekbones with colorful glitter, Peter Pilotto's show featured glimmering, creamy eyeshadows in contrasting jewel-toned shades, and Halpern opted for glittery, disco-friendly butterfly eyeshadow hues created by MAC Cosmetics.Color popWhile there was plenty of red lipstick on the runways, the most notable pouts were adorned with shades of fiery orange, as seen at Mulberry, or lilac and hot pink, as seen at Nicopanda. At Ashley Williams, Thomas de Kluyver created a striking beauty look centered around a lacquered black lipstick.