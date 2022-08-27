Long-COVID Symptoms May Affect Sexual Health, Says Study

As the world completes nearly three years of living with the COVID-19 pandemic, much has been researched about the virus and its effects. Research supported the development of vaccines to help tackle the virus and ensure that the spread is mitigated as much as possible. However, even after you’ve tested negative for COVID-19, you may be facing lingering effects of the disease. These may range from serious concerns such as heart and nerve disease, others might be milder in comparison, e.g. fatigue and breathlessness.

However, a recent study suggests that long COVID can severely impact our sexual health. The study, held by the British Medical Journal (BMJ) revealed that participants in the survey complained of experiencing reduced sex drives and difficulty in ejaculation. The study evaluated over 500,000 people who had been infected with the coronavirus. Additionally, the researchers also found that hair loss was a rather common long-term problem associated with decreased libido.

As such, what are the most common signs that you may be suffering from long COVID? There are various ways through which you can identify long COVID symptoms. WebMD noted that hair loss, low libido, premature ejaculation, and more, could be signs of long COVID. Take a look here.

Hair loss- While hair loss is a common effect of long-COVID, hair loss can also be facilitated by various other health concerns. If you face uncontrollable hair loss, even after you have tested negative for COVID, chances are you may have symptoms of long COVID. Visit your nearest doctor to get to the root of the issue and treat it accordingly.

Low libido- Decreased sex drive and having difficulty ejaculating may also be a signifier that you are suffering from long COVID, WebMD noted. Speaking to your partner about your emotional needs, seeing a professional for help, looking after your mental health, and ensuring enough sleep and exercise, and a healthy diet are great places to begin your healing journey.

Premature ejaculation- A concern, especially among men, premature ejaculation is a common symptom of suffering from long COVID. While it may be a result of the coronavirus, as per WebMD, the underlying issues behind premature ejaculation could be several.

(Disclaimer: The information given in this article is based on information from several websites/media reports. News18 does not guarantee 100% accuracy of the facts.)

