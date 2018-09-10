English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Long Gaps Between Meals Can Boost Health, Longevity: Study
In the study, meal-fed and calorie-restricted male mice showed improvements in overall health — common age-related damage to the liver and other organs — and an extended longevity.
Image for the representational purpose only (Photo: Reuters)
New York: Do you eat food more often? According to a study, longer daily fasting times or increasing the duration between meals, regardless of calorie intake as well as diet composition, can make men more healthy and help them live longer, compared to those who eat more frequently, researchers say.
| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
