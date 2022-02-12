Long Hours Infront Of Screen Is Damaging Eyesight? Improve Your Eye Health With These Ayurvedic Tips

Due to the work-from-home culture, in the post-pandemic world, the screen time of office goers and students have only been multi-folded. With much exposure to blue light, it is extremely essential to take care of one’s eyes.

By performing eye exercises and regular checkups, you can keep a track of your eye health. Well along with this, you can also make certain changes in your diet which might have a positive impact on your eyes. According to an Ayurveda practitioner, Dr Aiswarya Santhosh food items like amla, ghee, raisins, rock salt, and triphala improve eye health and eyesight.

In an Instagram post, she explained why these foods are important for your eyes:

Santhosh stated that amla is loaded with a high percentage of vitamin C, around 20 times more than orange. Vitamin C promotes healthy capillaries and also plays a significant role in maintaining retinal cells. Not many know that Amla is chakshushya in nature, meaning it is very good for the eyes, and it showcases magical impact on cases of diabetic retinopathy.

According to the expert consuming Triphala powder mixed with ghee and honey at night is very good for eye health.

Notably, Rock salt is the only salt that is good for eye health, hence replace your standard white salt with rock salt even while cooking food.

Raisins improve the vision and overall health of the eyes because they have polyphenolic phytonutrients, which helps in getting rid of the free radicals that harm vision and cause degeneration of the eye muscles. Raisins are pitta balancing by nature, and the eye is a pitta sthana, therefore having raisins helps to maintain good eye health.

Honey is also chakshushya in quality, hence helping in promoting eye health.

And last but not the least, ghee! The expert stated that ghee is extremely good for the eyes, and there are many medicated ghees, especially formulated for eye health.

