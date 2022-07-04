Long Showers Or Short: Which One Is Better?

To maintain our body hygiene, bathing is an essential routine. Bathing helps in keeping us fresh and nourished. There are some people who like to take baths for a longer period of time. And, then, there is a section of the audience who quickly comes out of the shower.

According to a Healthline report, one should bathe for 5-10 minutes. The report also suggests that taking more time to bathe is not good for health and skin. If you are someone who frequently takes baths to avoid heat and stickiness, then this article is for you.

How long is it okay to take a bath?

As per Healthline reports, the average shower time is 8 minutes and if you spend more than 15 minutes in a shower, then you should think about changing your hygiene routine. The recommended shower time is about 5-10 minutes.

Now, let’s take a look at the side effects of taking longer baths.

1. Long baths can cause skin dehydration.

2. The natural oils of the skin get removed from the skin.

3. Long baths can cause the opening of the pores, which reduces the moisture of the skin.

4. It is recommended to use moisturiser after a long shower so that the skin can get nourishment.

Not only long showers, but even short showers also have many side effects. Let’s take a look at them.

1. Shorter showers may not thoroughly cleanse the skin.

2. Many skin problems can be seen while spending less time in the shower.

3. It affects body hygiene.

4. If the skin is not cleansed properly, then it can cause skin infections.

5. In the process of bathing quickly, we do not clean the body properly and due to this, bacterias remain on the skin and can cause many problems.

