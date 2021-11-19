Chandra Grahan 2021: Longest Partial Lunar Eclipse of 21st Century to be Visible in India; Check Date, Cities and Timings

Stargazers in India are in for a treat as the date of the year’s final lunar eclipse approaches close. The eclipse will occur on November 19 and will be visible only in north-eastern India for a brief period of time. When the Earth comes in between the sun and the full moon, but the three are not perfectly aligned, a partial lunar eclipse occurs.

Every year, at least two and a max of five lunar eclipses happen, according to official figures. We’re going to see the second and final lunar eclipse of this year. According to NASA, this eclipse will occur sometime during the evening, depending on the time zone and area.

Longest eclipse between 2001 and 2100

The US Space and Research Center has also announced that the partial lunar eclipse will last around 3 hours and 28 minutes and 23 seconds, which is the longest eclipse seen in the past 100 years between 2001 and 2100.

Those in Arunachal Pradesh and Assam Can See, But…

Most of India, though, would not be able to see it. If the weather permits, residents of Arunachal Pradesh and Assam will be able to watch the concluding stages of this event. On Friday, November 19, the lunar eclipse will begin at 11:34 am, and end at 05:33 pm. The conclusion of the partial phase would be seen from the states of Arunachal Pradesh and Assam shortly after the moonrise.

The moon darkens and occasionally becomes crimson during a lunar eclipse. Though, the Earth’s shadow does not entirely cover the moon during a partial eclipse, partial eclipses are nevertheless spectacular sights.

“Partial lunar eclipses may not be as spectacular as total lunar eclipses – where the moon is entirely shrouded in Earth’s shadow – but they are more frequent," NASA stated in a report.

