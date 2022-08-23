Look Both Fashionable And Fit For Your Workout Session With These Tips

Exercising is a must for overall health, and many join a gym in order to maintain their fitness. Working out has become an indispensable part of our lifestyle, given the sedentary nature of most of the corporate jobs, and dietary choices people make today.

Keeping an optimum weight and maintaining a healthy BMI offers not just inner confidence to carry yourself well, it also adds vitality to your life. Now that you know the benefits of working out, know which kind of workout wear will work for you the best.

Just as the right apparatus is required to make the most of an exercise session, so is the right choice of clothes. When you look good, you feel good about yourself and are encouraged to put in the extra effort for fitness.

Wear new colours

Keep experimenting with your colours to add variety to your gym look. Wear your favourite colours as a study done by American Psychological Association states that colour psychology has a direct impact on your mood and behaviour.

Well-fitting clothes

Sporting well-fitting clothes herself, celebrity trainer and founder of Anshuka Yoga, Anshuka Parwani says that being comfortable is more important than being trendy and well-fitting clothes help you track your progress better.

Breathable fabric is a must

Wear clothes that allow you a space to breathe and don’t make you feel congested. It is advisable to wear clothes made from materials like spandex, nylon or polyester for intense workouts. Elastic on the waist also helps it hold the yoga pants better.

Choose the right undergarments

The undergarments should be made of light and stretchable material. Underwear should not be skipped as sweat causes the clothes to stick to the body and can cause embarrassing situations.

Footwear

While yoga is practised barefoot, for other exercises, you can go for shoes with cushioned insides. This will provide you maximum comfort and ensure a strong grip. Slippery soles can cause injuries.

