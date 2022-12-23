Looking for a Destination to Kickstart New Year? Manali Winter Carnival is the Place to be

Winter season is here and the carnivals around the country have also begun. If you are looking for a perfect destination to begin your year’s travel itinerary, then there is no better time to be in Manali, Himachal Pradesh than in January, to witness the popular tourist town celebrating the annual Manali Winter Carnival. The festival will begin on January 2 and will end on January 6, 2023. With a snow blanket all around the serene place, you will also be part of the grandeur festival and get a closer look at Manali’s traditions, folk culture, sports and food.

The carnival first began in 1977 and became an annual feature since then. Back then, it mostly focused on skiing. Manali has some of the best skiing slopes in India and in winter not only the locals but also people from all over the country throng the tourist destination to experience the popular winter sport.

As the years passed, the folk culture of Kullu and Manali started to get featured in the carnival. Songs, dance and food soon became the main features of the carnival. However, for some time these cultural features were stopped and only focused on winter sports. But it was brought back again in a carnival in 2008.

At the present celebration, the winter sports and culture of the place have been given equal importance. Winter Manali Carnival kick-starts with a grand parade at the Mall Road of the town, where young boys and girls wear traditional Himachali attires during the parade.

After the parade, programmes such as singing and folk dance competition, delightful street plays and games and sports where the locals, as well as the tourists, can participate and enjoy all along. Locals from neighbouring towns also gather to be part of the carnival and enjoy the 5-day long carnival.

