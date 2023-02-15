Isn’t it frustrating to wait for a long weekend to travel solo or with your loved ones? But if you reside in Delhi, things can be easier for you. You might be wondering how? You don’t need to wait for a long weekend to take a trip, as there are places around Delhi that are just 6 hours away. We have made a list of such places around the city, where you can travel to for a quick getaway. Let’s check out these places.

Agra

It is home to Taj Mahal, one of the seven wonders of the world. Agra, which is situated on the banks of the river Yamuna in Uttar Pradesh, is a loved tourist attraction. It is a sneak peek into the architectural history and heritage of the Mughal empire, along with two other UNESCO World Heritage Sites — Agra Fort and Fatehpur Sikri. Agra is a must-visit for anyone who lives in or travels to India because of the place’s combination of history, architecture and romance.

Ajmer

There are numerous notable landmarks in India, including the Dargah Sharif, Nasiyan Jain Temple, and Rangji Temple. Ajmer is also one such religious tourist attraction which is guaranteed to captivate you. Its spectacular beauty and historical significance will leave you wanting more. You will undoubtedly find a place to call home in Ajmer, whether you are a history buff or a nature lover. Be it the fabled allure of the Akbari Fort and the antiquated Adhai Din Ka Jhopra or the peace found at the Ana Sagar Lake, these Ajmer attractions have something for everyone.

Amritsar

The tourist destinations in Amritsar draw millions of tourists from all over the world due to their rich culture and history. One of the reasons people from all walks of life come here is to seek serenity. You can visit the Wagah Border to keep up your intense patriotic feelings. The border ceremony, which is carried out by the Indian and Pakistani Rangers, takes place on the road between the two countries.

Dehradun

Green trees, blue skies, chilly weather, delicious cuisine, and a location where you can forget all your problems — this city has it all. Dehradun, which is located at the foothills of the Himalayas, is known for its temperature and picturesque sceneries.

