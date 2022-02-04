Looking For a Romantic Destination For First Valentine's Day? We Got You Covered

Many people love to travel. While some enjoy solo travelling, others take their partners on a very romantic trip. If you are planning to visit a romantic destination this valentine’s or if you are a newlywed couple and this is your first valentine’s with your spouse, make it memorable by taking a trip to these romantic destinations.

Manali

Manali is a go-to place for everyone. Seeing the beauty of this place can kill your boredom. The snow-covered peaks, tall trees, and the clear waters of the Beas river. If you are visiting Manali for the first time after your marriage, you can visit Hidimba Devi Temple with Tibetan Monastery, Natural Hot Water Fountain. You can try the traditional dish and dresses.

Gulmarg

Kashmir is known as the heaven on earth. Many Bollywood couples are seen enjoying themselves in Gulmarg. You can also enjoy this place with your partner. You can go on a walk on the Outer Circle. You can also enjoy gondola, skiing, etc. in Gulmarg.

Ooty

Ooty is an amazing hill station that you must visit with your partner. Ooty will charm you with its mist-covered mountains and greenery all around. From Botanical Gardens to Cardamom Plantations., Ooty is home to beauty only a few other cities possess. You can sit by the lake and have a romantic evening with the love of your life.

Goa

Yes, we know that the Goa plan stays a plan for many, but you can always make it happen. Sunsets at the beaches are the best, not to forget the parties in North Goa. You can try the best Goan cuisine and drinks. You can go on the cruise and enjoy the water sports. Goa should be a must on your travel bucket list.

Udaipur

You can experience the best of Udaipur in royal style amid the sparkling calm lakes, hills, and greenery. Visit the homes of the royals of Mewar, the Jag Mandir, and the magnificent Udaipur City Palace complex.

Before visiting any place please check Covid guidelines and follow them through your trip.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.