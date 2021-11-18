Looking for Healthy Sweet Alternative? Mishti Doi Can Help

Having sweets and not gaining weight may seem like the most utopian idea. After all, who wouldn’t love to satisfy their sweet tooth gorging on favourite desserts? However, the calorie intake shoots up your weight on scales and hence, you think sweets are best avoided. But, there are always alternatives. So to satiate your sugar cravings and at the same time not worry about the scale, try finding a healthy sweet alternative.

Mishti Doi, popular from West Bengal, is one of the best go-tos in this department. Set in clay pots, the sweet curd absorbs the fragrance and flavour of the earthen vessel. It is fermented sweet dahi, which is an excellent probiotic, among other things. A popular dessert all over India and many other parts of the world, mishti doi is known to have anti-inflammatory properties and regenerative potential in the degenerated digestive tract.

For the unversed, probiotics are live bacteria that act like internal healers. They are good for human health and are known to aid digestion and nutrient absorption. Probiotics are also helpful in regulating the movement through the intestine and the elimination of toxins.

In the latest update, celeb nutritionist and dietician Nmami Agarwal has explained why mishti doi is an amazing sweet alternative. On Instagram, she posted a picture of a beautifully set sweet curd. Nmami also reveals how it is prepared in case you want to make mishti doi yourself at home. “Mishti doi is prepared by boiling milk until it is slightly thickened, sweetening it with gura (jaggery) and allowing the milk to ferment overnight,” wrote Nmami on the photo-sharing platform.

Dahi is the Hindi word for curd or yogurt. As per experts, curd and yogurt are known to have subtle differences. Since time immemorial, curd has been valued as a nourishing food that is easy to digest, across parts of India. Different regions have their own delicacies crafted of curd.

