Looking for Radiant and Glowing Skin? Add These 5 Ingredients to Your Skincare Routine

There is nothing more upsetting than witnessing your skin appear dull and lifeless in the mirror. Undeniably, every one of us dreams of waking up with glowing and healthy-looking skin, but the dream becomes hard to achieve looking at our daily struggle and battle with sweat, pollution, and scorching sunlight. To a certain extent, every one of us starts to ignore our skin. But blame it on zoom meetings or spending significant time at home, fortunately, the last two years saw new heights of growing skincare interest.

From searching home ingredients for face packs to researching ingredients in our products, everyone was attracted to ingredients that promised to boost glow, plump, firmness, and smooth skin. But trust us when we say that your shelf is still missing the essential ingredients and some right serums that can result in radiant skin. Wondering what those ingredients are? So let’s take a look at the ingredients that will bring back life to your dull skin.

Vitamin C

This ingredient is the jack of all trades. Vitamin C makes collagen, which is used to keep skin youthful and plump. This prevents premature aging, reduces the dark spots, brightens up the complexion, maintains and repairs the damaged skin and cartilage, diminishes the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

Vitamin E

Vitamin E fights major skin issues like Psoriasis and Eczema. Not just this but keeps your skin moisturized, heals wounds, minimizes the appearance of scars, and prevents fine lines and wrinkles, resulting in younger-looking skin.

Hyaluronic Acid

Popularly known for its hydrating properties, Hyaluronic acid keeps the skin moisturised for a longer period of time. Not just this but it helps in increasing skin moisture and reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

Niacinamide

Niacinamide, which builds the keratin (protein for skin), minimizes the pores on the skin and boosts its immunity. It minimizes redness and blotchiness and protects against sun damage.

Alpha hydroxy acid (AHA)

AHAs are a type of organic acid used in skin exfoliation. Adding this ingredient to your routine may help to improve skin texture, fade dark spots, and reduce the visible signs of aging.

