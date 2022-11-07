Looking For Something Nutritious? Try This Rajasthani Style Bajra Khichdi Recipe

As winter comes, the desire to eat khichdi increases. Khichdi is not only nutritious but also a food that can warm the heart and make one feel comfortable after a long busy day. The bajra khichdi is wonderful in taste. When served with curd or raita, it becomes a complete meal in a way.

There is a trend of making Bajra Khichdi, especially in Rajasthan and the taste of Khichdi made here is also amazing. If you are a Khichdi lover and want to try it in some different flavours, then this recipe can be very useful. Take a look.

Ingredients:

Millet – 1/2 cup

Moong Dal Yellow – 1/2 cup

Desi Ghee – 1 tbsp

Asafoetida – 1 pinch

Cumin – 1 tsp

Turmeric – 1/4 tsp

Salt – as per taste

Procedure:

Step 1: To make Bajra Khichdi full of flavour and nutrients, first soak the bajra in water for 8 to 9 hours. After this, remove the excess water from the millet with the help of a sieve.

Step 2: Now put soaked millet, moong dal, and a little salt in a pressure cooker. Then add 2 cups of water to the cooker and cook them till 4 whistles come in the cooker. After this, turn off the gas.

Step 3: Now take a deep-bottomed non stick pan, put ghee in it, and heat it on medium flame. Add cumin seeds and fry for a few seconds until the ghee melts. When cumin seeds start crackling, add a pinch of asafoetida and turmeric, and mix it well with the help of a ladle.

Step 4: When the spices are roasted, add the boiled millet moong dal mixture and mix it well. After this, add salt to the khichdi and mix it well.

Step 5: Now cook the khichdi for another 2-3 minutes, after which turn off the gas. Your Rajasthani-flavoured bajra khichdi is ready. Now, serve it hot.

