Looking for Weight Loss Diet? Try These Food Items From Breakfast to Dinner

Losing weight isn’t easy. It takes a lot of hard work, sweat, and motivation and control. However, with the right guidance, one can achieve their goals on time. Exercising is important but what’s more important is having a healthy and nutritious diet. The internet has a lot of quick food ideas which claim to make you lose kilos in a few days. One thing which we must take care of while losing weight is that diet is the key. From the first thing you eat in the morning to the last thing you consume before going to bed, everything plays an important role in pacing up or slowing down the process.

So, today, we have curated a list of things you should include in your different meals that will keep you healthy and make you lose weight effectively.

Breakfast

Breakfast plays an important role in deciding your energy level for the rest of your day. In the morning, your body needs nutrients, energy and a lot of fibre to function throughout the day.

Fruit

A bowl full of different fruits such as berries, grapefruit, banana, kiwi and other seasonal fruits are a perfect way to kick start your day. Fruit is a storehouse of fiber which makes one feel full and even helps in preventing digestive issues. Apart from this, fruit provides natural sugar which is a great way to give you the sugar rush you need in the morning.

Nuts

Nuts such as almonds, groundnuts, peanuts and so on have good amounts of protein which helps in building up muscles. They also provide calories and healthy fats which gives the feeling of fullness and energy to the body.

Eggs

Eggs are packed with nutrition. From protein to carbs, and vitamins to minerals, they have everything that our body needs. Eating eggs in the morning gives high protein to the body which in turn makes us feel full till the time of lunch. This will reduce our appetite and prevent us from snacking on unhealthy food items.

Lunch

A staple Indian lunch consists of dal, sabzi, rice, roti and salad. While you are on a weight loss journey, it is important to have a well-balanced meal but keeping the proportion in place.

Lentils

Lentils should be consumed for lunch no matter if you are losing weight or not. They are high on protein and have healthy carbs. You can prepare them in a running consistency and have it like soup.

Multi-grain Roti

You can have one roti for lunch but make sure it is packed with maximum nutrients. Take a multi-grain flour which should have wheat, ragi, bajra and other grains to make the roti. It not only brings the richness of different grains together but also helps in increasing the metabolism.

Bottle Gourd raita

Yogurt or Dahi has bone strengthening properties as it is rich in calcium and potassium. One can add bottle gourd or lauki as we commonly call it, to enhance the taste and nutrient value of the yogurt. Bottle Gourd is low in calories and has vitamin B, vitamin C, vitamin A, vitamin K, vitamin E, folate, iron, magnesium, and potassium. It is known for cutting down excess fat from the body.

Dinner

It is believed that one must keep their dinner light. Instead of having lavish food, people should try out low-calorie diet options for dinner to aid in their weight loss.

Khichdi

Khichdi is said to be one of the lightest Indian foods. It is often eaten when we want to break the monotony of having heavy foods throughout the day. Khichdi is made of pulses and rice. However, one can add vegetables or oats to it to make it even more nutritious.

Salad

Usually, Indians take salad to be a side dish, but it can be a complete meal in itself. Add various veggies like tomato, onion, cucumber, beetroot, carrot, lettuce, broccoli and so on to your salad. One can also include beans or chickpeas to it to get the protein intake. If you are a non-vegetarian, then you can add sautéed chicken to it as well.

Sautéed Vegetables with Paneer

If you are someone who wants to feel full before going to bed without increasing the number of calories, then you can opt for this low-fat option. You can sauté the vegetables of your choice in a little oil along with paneer and add salt and pepper to it. Enjoy the protein, calcium and vitamin rich dinner.

