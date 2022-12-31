Lookout For These High Street Footwear Trends in 2023

Are you looking for ways to elevate your fashion game without compromising on your comfort? The right pair of footwear will definitely do the trick. Sure, a well fitted pair of shoes may help your pace, but a fabulous pair will help your confidence. When you love what’s beneath your feet, it is easier to walk strong and tall. Whether, it’s chill time with friends or regular days with lots of errands on your to-do list, everyone needs a few footwear options they can blindly trust. Now, you no longer have to choose between fashion and comfort because 2023 trends will bring together the best of both worlds. Checkout the upcoming footwear trends and update your wish list. Sumit Dhingra, General Manager, India & SEA, Crocs shares five trends for the upcoming season.

Flatform Feels

If you love to add length to your looks but can’t walk on heels all the time, 2023 will see flatform sandals on the drift. Going by the latest runway trends, designers are replacing heels with flatform sandals. There’s something so easy about flatforms that they pair perfectly with almost everything, be it your go to chic sun dress or those ripped wide trousers. Flatforms add the perfect amount of height without the towering effect of those skinny heels. Designers are now creating a variety of flatforms including those with artisanal prints, wrap around wires and monochrome minimalism to suit every taste and sensibility. Don’t forget to get your pair before the next season.

Also Read: Year Ender 2022: 5 Styles That Were Made Famous By Celebrities in 2022

Quirky Customizations

There is no question that flip-flops had been trending for a while but they don’t do anything to add definition to your overall look. Your footwear could be your self-defining accessory which speaks of your personal style. Footwear with customizations will be on trend. Clogs with quirky and colourful charms have been ruling the high street looks lately and are sure to stay. Crocs footwears offer offbeat styles in clogs with a variety of themed attachment options ranging from popular merch, quirky elements to colloquial slang jibbitz. These kinds of accessories add sugar and spice to regular outfits. Go for such footwear sans hesitation if you’re looking to add that pop to your look.

Classy kicks

Comfort lovers rejoice, the ultra-sporty, safe-to-really-go-for-a-run-in sneakers are going to be one of the top trends in 2023. If you’re looking to go for the no efforts look and wish to score some major style points, all you’ll need are some cool pair of sneakers. You don’t need to be a runner to own a classic pair of kicks. In 2023, sneakers will be the go-to shoes for runners and for fashion stars. Athletic style continues to be a tentpole for renowned designers and it is predicted that as long as denim stays in fashion, so will be sneakers. You can never go wrong with kicks, whether they are spotless white ones or those with colourful stripes. Sneakers are here to stay and we know it. Add a few pairs to your closet now!

Saurabh Srivastava, Director & Head, Amazon Fashion India, adds “Sneakers and sports shoes have made a special space in our closet. There is a new sneaker trend for every changing season. The pair of kicks certainly captures emotions, cultures, and fashion. The market for sneakers and sports shoes will continue to observe a robust growth in 2023 along with comfort footwear, especially from top brands like Adidas, Puma and Campus. Hence, this year we launched walking ranges with top global sports brands and high-end performance brands like Anta, Brooks, Hoka and Saucony.”

Formal Footwear

With everything returning to normalcy and we are getting back to our office work desks, the demand for formal footwear including leather shoes, mules, derbys, platforms and sandals, among others will continue to rise in 2023 as well.

Occasional Footwear

Consumers like experimenting with seasonal, festive, outings and party footwear. We forecast trends like metallics, bling, embellished, vibrant colours, and high heels to rule in 2023.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here