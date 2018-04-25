L'Oreal Paris to Focus on Female Empowerment with New Cannes Talk Show

L'Oréal Paris is preparing to shine a spotlight on women's empowerment this May at the Cannes Film Festival.The cosmetics giant, which has been the festival's official makeup partner for 21 years, is launching a live talk show that will offer a platform to notable women in the film industry, as well as the brand's high-profile ambassadors, who include Helen Mirren, Eva Longoria and Julianne Moore. Dubbed "The Worth It Show" in reference to the brand's famous tagline, the talk show will cover the topics of cinema, beauty, and female empowerment."Marked by the seismic societal shift for women in the cinema world, this edition of the Cannes Film Festival can no longer be just the expression of movie-star glamor," the company elaborated in a press statement. It declared the show "a powerful moment during the Cannes Film Festival to bring women's voices to all and unveil the ordinary women behind the actresses, with their stories, their triumphs and the obstacles on the way to feeling worth it."The talk show will run from May 8 through 14 on Cannes's Martinez Beach and will be accessible to both festival attendees and the general public, in addition to being broadcast live on the brand's social media channels. The group is also launching a public pop-up store, in the form of a "L'Oréal Paris Beauty Bar," where members of the public will be able to browse products, have one-one-one sessions with make-up artists, and partake in creative workshops.L'Oréal Paris is not the only beauty brand to focus its attention on women's issues in the wake of the "Time's Up" and "#MeToo" movements. This year has seen the French brand Lancôme launch "Write Her Future," a star-studded campaign aimed at tackling illiteracy rates among women around the world, while Elizabeth Arden and Reese Witherspoon teamed up to launch a special edition red lipstick to raise funds for the brand's new "March On" campaign that champions women's issues.