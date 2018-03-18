English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
L'Oreal Takes Personalized Skincare to New Levels
The concept, which is dubbed Custom D.O.S.E (D.O.S.E), was unveiled by the cosmetics giant at the Fast Company Grill event in Austin over the weekend.
L'Oréal has unveiled a personalized skincare service that creates unique beauty solutions based on each customer's needs.
The concept, which is dubbed Custom D.O.S.E (D.O.S.E), was unveiled by the cosmetics giant at the Fast Company Grill event in Austin over the weekend.
Developed by L'Oréal's Technology Incubator in partnership with the group's skincare brand SkinCeuticals, D.O.S.E scans and evaluates consumers' skin needs, before combining active ingredients -- via a compounder machine --into a tailor-made, corrective serum that targets skin aging issues like wrinkles, fine lines, and discoloration.
"At L'Oréal, we are poised to leverage technology to respond to the rising wave of consumer demand for personalized products and services," said Guive Balooch, Global Vice President of L'Oréal's Technology Incubator, in a statement. "D.O.S.E acts like a mini skincare laboratory, combining lab grade formulation and factory grade manufacturing into a machine that sits on the counter."
The concept begins with a professional skincare consultations, after which the skincare analysis data is transmitted to the machine, whose 2,000 plus algorhythms make it capable of offering multiple ingredient combinations to suit up to 250 skin types. The resulting serum is then adorned with a custom label that includes an expiration date and a bar code for easy reordering.
"The D.O.S.E technology empowers skincare professionals to co-create personalized formulas that address patients' unique skincare needs on the spot, in minutes," said Christina Fair, General Manager of SkinCeuticals.
CUSTOM D.O.S.E is set to launch in select U.S. physician offices nationwide from this summer. For more information, visit www.skinceuticals.com/customdose.
