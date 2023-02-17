Lose Weight Bollywood Style: From Alia Bhatt To Shilpa Shetty, 5 Celeb Approved Salad Recipes To Try

Trying to lose weight or simply shift to a healthier diet is a tough cookie to crack. Especially, when there are delicious cookies you have to keep your hands off of. It doesn’t have to be that hard, though. Diet food does not have to be bland in every shade of green ever made. You could always whip up some delicious, crunchy salads in a jiffy. If you aren’t in the mood to experiment, you could even take a page out of your favourite, fittest celeb’s book. Or, you could read on because we already did that for you.

Padma Lakshmi’s chickpea salad recipe

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Padma Lakshmi (@padmalakshmi)

Padma Lakshmi has become our go-to inspiration. She keeps demonstrating how she prepares her favourite meals or snacks on her Instagram. One of her favourite things has been chickpea salad which is she enjoying for the past 20 years. If you are wondering how to make it, we are here to help you with the same.

Start with combining all your favourite vegetables along with the chickpeas. Drizzle some olive oil and squeeze a few drops of fresh lemon juice over it. Add all the seasoning as per your taste and you are done.

Alia’s beetroot salad

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sLgTM5GgGmc

Next up would be Alia Bhatt’s easy-peasy salad recipe that she shared on her YouTube channel. We bet this will be your next favourite thing once you try it. The name itself is tempting and it can be prepared within minutes. Start with peeling and boiling beetroot and once it’s done, grate it.

Now combine it with the yoghurt in a mixing bowl and season it with chaat masala and black pepper accordingly. Now it’s time to add some tadka and for that start sprinkling mustard, cumin, and curry leaves in a pan. Mix the tadka into the beetroot yoghurt bowl and finish it up with some coriander leaves.

Shilpa Shetty’s vegan Thai salad

https://youtu.be/g3-TUBdOVmw

Shilpa Shetty is both a fitness fanatic and a foodie at heart. She keeps treating her fans with some amazing healthy recipes every now and then. Her recent vegan Thai salad will make you go gaga over it once you try it. To make this nutritious and healthy salad, sauté the tofu, stir-fry the vegetables, and combine them all. Finish by sprinkling on the salad dressing. A detailed procedure can be found in her video above.

Bhagyashree’s Asian sesame chicken salad

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4ObDLaVAgH0

Bhagyashree is a foodie at heart. She is outspoken about her love of all things delectable and keeps posting her own delicacies. Are there any Asian Sesame Chicken fans in the house? Because we have a healthy treat for you. This salad has chicken strips, greens, almonds, and sesame seeds combined with soy sauce, vinegar, and chilly oil. Click here for the complete recipe.

Shilpa Shetty’s fruit & nut chia salad

https://youtu.be/HUlmP6cPXvQ

Ending up the list with a sweet salad will make it better and for that, we have something again from Shilpa Shetty’s kitchen. The best part about this healthy and sweet salad is that you can eat it as an evening snack while also satisfying your sugar cravings. If you can’t find kiwis and figs, substitute any other two seasonal fruits you enjoy.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here