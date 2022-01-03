Losoong 2021: All You Need to Know About The Festival

Losoong is a Sikkimese New Year festival and carnival which celebrates the end of the annual harvest season at the conclusion of the tenth month of the Tibetan Lunar Calendar. The festival is primarily celebrated by Bhutia and Lepcha tribes in India, Bhutan and Nepal. The festival is marked in the month of December/January. The dates for 2022 are January 3 in Sikkim and January 4 in Mizoram. Below, we share some key details about the festival.

Losoong is also known as Sonam Losoong by the Bhutias and Namsoong among the Lepchas, and falls on the 18th day of the 10th month of the Tibetan Lunar Calendar, which comprises of months in accordance to the lunar cycles.

Namsoong rituals begin when the chief priest offers the sacred alcohol ‘Chi-Fut’ to the gods. The effigy of the demon king Laso Mung Punu is then burned at midnight, which celebrates his defeat at the hands of Azor Bongthing, who protected the Lepchas from Mung Punu’s atrocities.

Losoong celebrations include tribal dances and competitions which enact the symbolic victory of good spirits and gods over evil. The Bhutia people participate in Chaam dances and dress like gods adorned with spiritual symbols. Archery contests are also held.

As noted on the Government of Sikkim website, the Bhutia tribesmen perform the Chaam dances at Rumtek monastery, Phodong monastery and Tsuklakhang monastery. The dances are meditational offerings to gods, which depict the life of Guru Rinpoche Padmasambhāva and his moral teachings.

The Namsoong festival begins on the first day of the new moon phase Kurneet Lovo, as per the Lepcha lunisolar Calendar known as Dungkit Karchu. Namsoong celebrations take place for an entire week.

The Sikkimese noodle Guthuk, and the local liquor Chhaang, brewed from rice or barley is consumed during this festival. A special dough is also made with sugar, salt, chillies, wool and coal hidden in them. These items represent the character of the one who opens the dough.

Losoong is similar to the Tibetan New year festival Losar, which takes place in February each year. It is a Buddhist festival celebrated among the Tibetan, Bhutanese, Nepalese and Mönpa people of Arunachal Pradesh.

