Lotus India Fashion Week Opens on Eco-friendly Note
The opening show 'Liva Eco Green Heart Show', saw the models walking the ramp in biodegradable fabrics in ensembles ranging from flowy garments to suits, jackets and saris.
Lotus Makeup India Fashion Week
The opening show 'Liva Eco Green Heart Show', saw the models walking the ramp in biodegradable fabrics in ensembles ranging from flowy garments to suits, jackets and saris.
A bold and edgy lookbook in reds and blacks by @rinadhaka kicked off the FDCI presents Lotus Make-Up India Fashion Week AW '19 in Delhi.@thefdci #LotusMakeUpIndiaFashionWeek #FDCI pic.twitter.com/P5CNDSfOTT— t2 (@t2telegraph) March 13, 2019
Luminous sheen, flawless faces and gleaming eyes; setting the mood for #LMIFW AW19. Stay tuned to see what goes behind creating each look with @LotusHerbals pic.twitter.com/5UnnwoEhDS— FDCI (@thefdci) March 14, 2019
Models in green printed saris dominated Kerala-based designer Shalini's collection. Her collection depicted six yards of sustainability.
"Sustainability is the need of the hour. We used natural colours and fabrics for our designs. It is our way of giving back to our earth," Shalini said.
Kochhar's collection 'Hridya' incorporated environment friendly fabrics in a gamut of colours ranging from pastel pink, pristine ivory and deep blue. Its essence was nature friendly street wear.
"The idea is to make sure we use biodegradable fabrics into our collection to reduce waste," he added.
According to Dhaka, "sustainable products last longer".
The LMIFW, organised by the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI), the country's apex fashion body, is being held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.
Here are few more pictures from the runway of LMIFW:
.@vaishalivs paints the runway in clean colours on traditional weaves, KHUN, from Karnataka reviving the handloom culture of India with the twist of innovation at #LMIFW AW19.@LotusHerbals @LIVAFashionIn pic.twitter.com/2vy5bGq0O9— FDCI (@thefdci) March 13, 2019
Glitz and glamour at #LMIFW AW19. Smokey eyes with natural glows, here's a quick sneak peek of the models looks for the grand opening for our first show with @rinadhaka, #SahilKochhar, @samant_chauhan and #ShaliniJames.@LotusHerbals @LIVAFashionIn pic.twitter.com/FHjLH927ot— FDCI (@thefdci) March 13, 2019
Also Watch
-
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 08 March , 2019
Captain Marvel Review: Brie Larson Marvel's First Female Superhero
-
Friday 01 March , 2019
Cut To Cut Luka Chuppi Review: A Fun Family Entertainer
-
Sunday 10 February , 2019
Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Toyota is Building a Fuel Cell Powered Electic Lunar Rover, Which Should Land on The Moon in 2029
- RRR: Alia, Ajay Join Jr NTR and Ram Charan in Rajamouli's Telugu Period Film
- This Video of Young Children and Nora Fatehi Dancing to 'Kamariya' is Too Cute To Handle
- Akshay Kumar: I Used to Feel Ashamed of Myself Because I was Doing Similar Kind of Films
- PUBG Mobile Ban: Rajkot Police Arrests 10 For Playing The Battle Royale Game During a Ban
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s