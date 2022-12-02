Lotus Temple To Connaught Place: 5 Places In Delhi That Can Give You Abroad Vibes

Everyone loves to go on international trips and explore scenic locales around the world. However, embarking on an international tour can be a distant dream for many due to various reasons. But, if you are a resident of Delhi, then you can visit several places across the city that look like foreign locations. The National Capital of India houses distinct places that will likely give you a foreign trip vibe. And, not to forget that these tourist spots are quite Insta-friendly, so you can capture some aesthetical pictures to flaunt to your friends and peers. Read on to know about these places in Delhi, which you must add to your checklist.

The Lotus Temple in Kalkaji

Ever wanted to visit the grand opera house in Sydney? Then why not take a tour of the breathtaking Lotus Temple, which resembles the opera house at its finest? The magnificent curved structure, which looks like a lotus, is constructed of 27 free-standing marble petals, stacked in sets of three to form nine sides.

Waste To Wonder Theme Park in Sarai Kale Khan

This theme park features the seven wonders of the world, including the Statue of Liberty, the Great Pyramid of Giza, the Leaning Tower of Pisa, and the Taj Mahal, among others. Everything is built of both industrial and domestic waste.

Champa Gali in Saket

Saket’s Champa Gali is a line-up of decorated cafes and handicraft markets, which will remind you of the streets in Paris. The place looks beautiful at night, covered with fairy lights as you walk on the pebbled road. Champa Gali is also famous for its brewing beverages like tea, coffee, and hot chocolates.

Culture Gully, Kingdom Of Dreams in Gurgaon

The grandiose ambience and theatrical design of Gurgaon’s Kingdom of Dreams (KOD) make it a dreamy destination for many. Culture Gully at KOD is an ‘interior street of India’ with its own enticing ambience. It’s a kaleidoscope of India’s unique cultural diversity, with 14 state pavilions, an art and crafts village, a collection of ethnic jewellery, plenty of home decor stores, and numerous theme-based restaurants to choose from.

Connaught Place

Connaught Place, popularly known as CP by Delhiites, is the heart and soul of the National Capital. Giving you a mini tour of New York, Connaught Place is always bustling with people either munching on a variety of food, dancing in pubs, or indulging in a pocket-friendly shopping spree. This Georgian-style architectural marvel is one of the top tourist destinations in Delhi.

