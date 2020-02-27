Louis Vuitton Death Anniversary: 11 Lesser Known Facts About the French Designer

Louis Vuitton, a French designer, and businessman, was the founder of the famous and one of the most expensive leather fashion brands Louis Vuitton or LV. Known for revolutionising leather goods and making them fashionable, Louis was born on August 4, 1821, in Anchay, a small working-class settlement in the east of France before arriving in Paris by foot in search of a better prospect when he was 16.

Louis Vuitton died on February 27, 1892. On his death anniversary, here are lesser-known facts about him:

-- In 1837, Louis Vuitton started apprenticing for Monsieur Maréchal in Paris.

-- Louis Vuitton stayed with Monsieur Maréchal for 17 years before opening his own workshop at 4 Rue Neuve-des-Capucines near the Place Vendome.

-- Prior to finding Louis Vuitton, he was appointed as box-maker and packer to Empress Eugénie de Montijo, wife of Napoleon III.

-- Louis Vuitton was 33-year-old when he married Clemence-Emilie Parriaux , who was 15 years younger to him.

-- Back in 1858, when the market had only rounded trunks, it was Louis Vuitton, who introduced stackable and waterproof rectangular shaped trunks.

-- The current monogram of the brand Louis Vuitton 'LV' was created by him.

-- The world's first pick-proof lock was designed by Louis Vuitton.

-- During the 1871 Franco-Prussian War or Franco-German war, Louis Vuitton's workshop in Asnières was in shambles and many of his tools were stolen.

-- In 1886, Louis Vuitton and his son Georges adopted a single lock system with two spring buckles. Georges even patented the revolutionary system and challenged Harry Houdini to escape from a Vuitton box and lock. Houdini, however, did not rise to the challenge.

-- Louis Vuitton initially started with only creating luggage and trunks. The creation of handbags began in 1892.

-- The bags by Louis Vuitton are cheaper in France than China.

Follow News18 Lifestyle for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.